Elk management Zoom meeting Sept. 26

On Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' staff will host a question-and-answer session via Zoom about local elk management issues and population objectives.

Participants must register at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/elk-plan-scoping by noon on Sept. 25.

Videos from regional elk scoping meetings can be viewed at the same web address.

FWP began developing a revised statewide Elk Management Plan in 2020. The first step in the process was to convene a citizen’s group to develop guiding principles for revising the plan. The next step is to gather input on current elk population objectives and other local challenges that could be addressed in the revised Elk Management Plan.

Information relative to elk population objectives in each region and some other things FWP would like your feedback on can be found online. There you will also find links to comment on individual hunting districts.

The deadline for public comment is Oct. 15. Comments can be submitted online, emailed to FWPWLD@mt.gov or mailed to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Attn: Wildlife, P.O. Box 200701 Helena, MT 59620-0701.

Once the draft Elk Management Plan has been developed and released, there will be additional public comment opportunities.