Elk shoulder season working where there's access, FWP chief reports
Elk shoulder seasons over the past three years have been successful at meeting objectives in 47% of the hunting districts, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

 Brett French

The cow elk shoulder season, which extends to Feb. 15, is working where hunters can get access to private lands, according to Ken McDonald, chief of wildlife for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

“The primary object of the shoulder season was to harvest cow elk on private land and that has been, where landowners are allowing access, that has been happening,” he told the Environmental Quality Council during its meeting in Helena on Monday. “Not to the volume we were hoping but still considerably more than if we didn’t have them at all.”

Forty-seven percent of hunting districts have met the department’s goals between 2018 and 2020, he reported.

In those three years, the extended seasons have resulted in more than 5,800 additional elk being harvested, a 54% increase over the general season kill, McDonald said. The total cow elk harvest accounted for about 83% of elk recruitment, or the growth of a herd following the birth of new calves. The harvest of bulls is high enough to account for recruitment, McDonald said.

“The shoulder season is the right way to go,” said EQC member John Brenden, a frequent critic of FWP. “I’m sure the department is working to make it better.”

A total of 56 hunting districts have the extended seasons with 44 offering hunting until Feb. 15 and 30 employing the early hunts, which begin on Aug. 15. Some districts have early and late shoulder seasons.

Last year the commission voted to add 18 hunting districts to the roster, including one in the Paradise Valley, and included public land hunts in six districts. Based on anecdotal reports, McDonald said no elk were being seen on the public lands.

Extending the late season to public lands had angered some hunters who said the whole point of shoulder seasons was to get elk off private lands. Commissioners, however, wanted to see if allowing public land hunting would increase opportunity if elk, when pursued, ran across a fence from private land to public.

EQC chairman Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, said he had experienced a similar situation on a ranch he co-owns. During a damage hunt, where FWP authorizes specific landowners to take additional animals, the elk left his private land to seek security on public lands where they couldn’t be hunted.

“Where were they at the second day, laughing at us over on the public land,” he said, highlighting the difficulty of managing smart, mobile animals.

McDonald said the success of the shoulder hunts varies by area and can be influenced by hunter interest, weather, the availability of elk on open lands and access to private land.

Members of the EQC offered a variety of suggestions on how to reduce elk populations on private land. Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, suggested the problem was the quality of public land. Habitat needed to be improved to increase its carrying capacity, he said, adding there may be too much public land for the government to manage it well.

EQC vice chairman Bradley Hamlett asked if FWP had ever considered running the season until it could harvest as many animals as it wanted? McDonald said the Feb. 15 cutoff was established because by then cow elk fetuses are well developed. Hunting noticeably pregnant elk is socially “bad for hunting,” McDonald added.

The extended seasons were first implemented on a trial basis in a few hunting districts in 2015, expanding to 43 hunting districts the following year.

CWD numbers

Last year Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks collected 8,365 samples from big game to be tested for chronic wasting disease, of which 280 were positives, according to Ken McDonald, chief of wildlife for the agency. That compares to 271 CWD positive wildlife in 2020.

The always fatal disease was first discovered in Montana in wild deer southeast of Bridger in 2017 and has since been identified across the state. Infection rates in the Bridger area remain low, however.

Two hotspots for infections among whitetail deer, with prevalence rates as high as 28%, are near Libby and in the Ruby Valley of southwest Montana. FWP has employed hunters to reduce deer populations in the Twin Bridges-Sheridan region while also using traps near Libby. Twenty-five of 26 positive deer in Region 1 were killed near Libby, with the other one within 10 miles of town.

No hotspots for mule deer have been recorded.

In 2021, out of 3,892 whitetails tested 202 were positive compared to 77 mule deer testing positive out of 3,523. No elk were infected out of 899 tested and only one moose of 51 had CWD.

Exemplifying the difficulty of the disease, a symptomatic deer in the town of Baker was killed so the town’s police were employed and killed another 20, all of which have tested negative for the disease. The closest known CWD identified near Baker was 80 miles away. The disease was also identified in three new hunting districts.

All of the testing is now being done at the Department of Livestock’s lab, with a turnaround time of about seven days. Previously, samples were submitted to a lab in Colorado.

Where CWD has been detected, infection levels of less than 1% to 8% have been identified in mule deer, with cases higher in bucks and older animals. Among whitetails, prevalence ranges from less than 1% to 5% with both sexes equally likely to be infected.

