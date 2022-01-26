Elk shoulder season working where there's access, FWP chief reports

The cow elk shoulder season, which extends to Feb. 15, is working where hunters can get access to private lands, according to Ken McDonald, chief of wildlife for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
“The primary object of the shoulder season was to harvest cow elk on private land and that has been, where landowners are allowing access, that has been happening,” he told the Environmental Quality Council during its meeting in Helena on Monday. “Not to the volume we were hoping but still considerably more than if we didn’t have them at all.”
Forty-seven percent of hunting districts have met the department’s goals between 2018 and 2020, he reported.
In those three years, the extended seasons have resulted in more than 5,800 additional elk being harvested, a 54% increase over the general season kill, McDonald said. The total cow elk harvest accounted for about 83% of elk recruitment, or the growth of a herd following the birth of new calves. The harvest of bulls is high enough to account for recruitment, McDonald said.
“The shoulder season is the right way to go,” said EQC member John Brenden, a frequent critic of FWP. “I’m sure the department is working to make it better.”
A total of 56 hunting districts have the extended seasons with 44 offering hunting until Feb. 15 and 30 employing the early hunts, which begin on Aug. 15. Some districts have early and late shoulder seasons.
Last year the commission voted to add 18 hunting districts to the roster, including one in the Paradise Valley, and included public land hunts in six districts. Based on anecdotal reports, McDonald said no elk were being seen on the public lands.
Extending the late season to public lands had angered some hunters who said the whole point of shoulder seasons was to get elk off private lands. Commissioners, however, wanted to see if allowing public land hunting would increase opportunity if elk, when pursued, ran across a fence from private land to public.
EQC chairman Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, said he had experienced a similar situation on a ranch he co-owns. During a damage hunt, where FWP authorizes specific landowners to take additional animals, the elk left his private land to seek security on public lands where they couldn’t be hunted.
“Where were they at the second day, laughing at us over on the public land,” he said, highlighting the difficulty of managing smart, mobile animals.
McDonald said the success of the shoulder hunts varies by area and can be influenced by hunter interest, weather, the availability of elk on open lands and access to private land.
Members of the EQC offered a variety of suggestions on how to reduce elk populations on private land. Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, suggested the problem was the quality of public land. Habitat needed to be improved to increase its carrying capacity, he said, adding there may be too much public land for the government to manage it well.
EQC vice chairman Bradley Hamlett asked if FWP had ever considered running the season until it could harvest as many animals as it wanted? McDonald said the Feb. 15 cutoff was established because by then cow elk fetuses are well developed. Hunting noticeably pregnant elk is socially “bad for hunting,” McDonald added.
The extended seasons were first implemented on a trial basis in a few hunting districts in 2015, expanding to 43 hunting districts the following year.