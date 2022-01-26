Elk shoulder season working where there's access, FWP chief reports

Last year the commission voted to add 18 hunting districts to the roster, including one in the Paradise Valley, and included public land hunts in six districts. Based on anecdotal reports, McDonald said no elk were being seen on the public lands.

Extending the late season to public lands had angered some hunters who said the whole point of shoulder seasons was to get elk off private lands. Commissioners, however, wanted to see if allowing public land hunting would increase opportunity if elk, when pursued, ran across a fence from private land to public.

EQC chairman Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, said he had experienced a similar situation on a ranch he co-owns. During a damage hunt, where FWP authorizes specific landowners to take additional animals, the elk left his private land to seek security on public lands where they couldn’t be hunted.

“Where were they at the second day, laughing at us over on the public land,” he said, highlighting the difficulty of managing smart, mobile animals.

McDonald said the success of the shoulder hunts varies by area and can be influenced by hunter interest, weather, the availability of elk on open lands and access to private land.