Email breach investigated at Montana Public Service Commission

An email security breech that lead to a Montana Public Service Commissioner’s emails being posted on a conservative blog has sparked an investigation at the government agency.

Justin Kraske, chief legal counsel at the Montana Public Service Commission, confirmed Thursday that Commissioner Roger Koopman’s email account had been accessed by a third party and the accounts contents, including emails between Koopman and family members, were then posted on Northwest Liberty News a far-right blog.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All indications are someone at the Montana Public Service Commission accessed Koopman’s emails without his knowledge. The emails were taken sometime before Jan. 16. Attorneys for Koopman say some of the information was privileged, meaning that it likely would have been redacted, or not released at all through the normal process that records go through before being released to the public.