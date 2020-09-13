Emergency fire shelters can save lives but raise questions

The firefighters who used the shelters near Big Sur along the central California coast suffered burns and smoke inhalation Tuesday. Two were hospitalized in fair condition, and one in critical condition.

A wind-whipped blaze roared over a hill and overwhelmed them as they tried to protect their fire station, which was destroyed, Los Padres National Forest spokesman Andrew Madsen said.

"It's a really harrowing experience for those who go through a close encounter like that, and we're very grateful that the injuries are such that all three who were hospitalized are going to recover," he said.

Three firefighters near Bozeman also had to deploy fire shelters. After the wildfire passed last weekend, they walked to safety, were taken to a hospital and have since been released.

Fire shelters are occasionally redesigned to better withstand extreme conditions. At 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the glue that holds the protective layers together begins to melt. Crew members may have just seconds or minutes to find a safe spot to deploy the shelters, climb inside and manage to hold them tight to the ground despite the whipping gusts that often come with a wall of flames.