POWELL, Wyoming — Northwest College Ceramics Professor Elaine DeBuhr and her students are preparing for Tuesday, Nov. 19, when they host their Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes food bank.
DeBuhr and her students serve a simple meal of soup and bread for $10 and ask guests to keep their empty bowl as a reminder of world hunger. All ceramic bowls are hand thrown by DeBuhr and a volunteer group of NWC students and alumni. Proceeds are donated to PVLF.
The first-come, first-served meal is dished up from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Commons at Pond Park in downtown Powell.
The PVLF was launched in the Powell community in 1986. Operated by volunteers, the organization hosts two annual food drives, according to a press release from Northwest College. The U.S. Postal Service collects nonperishable donations in the spring, and a variety of groups help with the pre-Halloween drive; however, local donations are accepted year-round.