More endangered pallid sturgeon made their way around Intake Diversion Dam on the lower Yellowstone River last year than since the dam was built more than 100 years ago.

That’s thanks to the opening of the 2-mile long bypass channel around the dam, which was completed and opened for its first runoff season last spring.

Last year also featured torrential runoff in the Yellowstone River’s headwaters, causing millions in damage along Rock Creek, the Clarks Fork Yellowstone and Stillwater rivers and from Cooke City downstream to Billings.

By the time the spring flood hit Intake Dam, however, the flow wasn’t as consequential, peaking at around 73,600 cubic feet per second on June 19 at Sidney.

Spring runoff is when pallid sturgeon, paddlefish and several other native fish move upstream to spawn. In 2022, at least 22 pallid sturgeon made the journey up the new bypass channel, including wild and hatchery-spawned fish. One male fish reportedly swam as far upstream as the Tongue River, moving up the lower waterway about 20 miles.

Of the wild fish, all six were males. At least one of the female pallid sturgeon went around the dam and up the Powder River where it may have spawned, according to David Trimpe, an environmental specialist with the Bureau of Reclamation, which oversaw the bypass construction along with other state and federal agencies.

The success of the channel is proof of concept for a project that took years to develop, test and construct. The work also included raising Intake Dam. Altogether the construction alone cost $44 million.

The spring runoff did wash out and widened about five sections of the bypass channel that weren’t armored with rip-rap, Trimpe said. Those areas were left natural purposely to try and avoid rip-rapping the whole bank, he added.

“It was a good first test for the bypass channel,” he said, which was engineered to withstand flows on the river hitting 120,000 to 130,000 cfs. “So definitely within the design parameters.”

A contractor is working this spring to make repairs and shore up the damaged areas so the channel can be utilized again this spring. Although open to recreationists, the channel will be closed to paddlefish anglers.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted on Feb. 22 to prohibit paddlefish snagging in the channel. Paddlefish snagging is a popular spring sport on the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers. Before the bypass channel was built, fish would stack up below Intake Dam where anglers could launch their heavily weighted treble hooks.

Although snagging is banned, the channel will remain open for passage by boats and for other fishing. Monitoring of the channel’s use by fish is planned for eight years.

Scientists are hoping additional upstream access for pallid sturgeon on the Yellowstone River will result in the fish successfully spawning. When the sturgeon’s eggs hatch the larva drift downstream. Right now, it’s believed the larva are suffocating in Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota before maturing enough to survive. By having additional river miles to drift, it’s hoped the larva may live.

As of 2009, an estimated 125 wild pallid sturgeon were left in the lower Yellowstone and Missouri rivers above Lake Sakakawea and below Intake and Fort Peck dams. To keep the species from dying out, native fish eggs were spawned at a federal hatchery with the young fish planted in the rivers. It can take 15 to 20 years for female pallid sturgeon to sexually mature and reproduce.

Pallid sturgeon were listed as an endangered species in 1990. In 1994 the program began to artificially reproduce the fish.

Pallid sturgeon can live for 50 years, grow to 6 feet long and weigh up to 75 pounds. Their ancestry dates back about 70 million years.