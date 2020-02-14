English trade gun talk Feb. 24 in Cody

Nathan Bender, author of "The Art of the English Trade Gun in North America" will speak on Feb. 24 to the Pahaska Corral of Westerners.

The meeting occurs at the Governors Room in the Irma Hotel in Cody, Wyoming, beginning with a no-host dinner starting at 6 p.m. and followed by the presentation around 7 p.m. Both the meal and the program are open to the public. Due to limited seating, please RSVP by emailing Lynn Houze ljhcody@tctwest.net by Feb. 21 if you wish to attend.

Bender will address the art history of guns traded to native people in North America from colonial times to the end of the 19th century. Ornamental patterns decorating flintlock fusils, including the famous dragon side plate of the Northwest Gun, will be discussed in the context of traditional European imagery of Native Americans.

The talk also will examine a system of symbolism derived from ancient Greek and Roman artwork to explain why particular decorative patterns came into use and endured for more than two centuries.

Bender is the former Housel Curator of the McCracken Research Library of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. He holds master's degrees in anthropology and library science. He has published on western history and folklore, historic archaeology, Native American studies, libraries, and bibliography.

The Pahaska Corral of Westerners is the local chapter of Westerner International, an organization headquartered at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum (formerly the Cowboy Hall of Fame) in Oklahoma City. The Westerners International, founded in 1944, is dedicated to stimulating interest and research in the history of the American West.

