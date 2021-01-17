Environmental groups want closer look at Gallatin Gateway glamping resort

He added that the letters he has received about the petition are unlikely to sway the county.

"The subdivision question is a narrow legal question and supporting or not supporting a petition is unlikely to have any influence on the answer to that legal question," he said.

The Riverbend Glamping Resort has faced significant opposition from Gallatin Gateway landowners as well as local and national nonprofit groups who are concerned the development could harm the river.

Pfeil, the developer, said the resort is less impactful than other developments could be.

"What I feel like has been overlooked by a lot of our opposition, or all of our opposition, is the fact that the property has no zoning, it has no covenants, it has sewer and water and it has 2.66 acres not in the floodplain or the floodway. That is developable ground for a host of other uses that would be very undesirable for these people that are against us," Pfeil said.

He also said he is committed to conserving the river and has long planned to offer educational programs at the resort focused on topics like clean rivers.