Environmental Quality Council delays rule on landfill radioactive waste

Regulations guiding the amount of radioactive waste that can be dumped in Montana have been delayed.
A divided Environmental Quality Council, in an online meeting on Monday, voted 10-6 to not advance a new rule written by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. The rule would set limits on the radioactivity of waste that now comes mainly from North Dakota’s oil industry.
“This rule has only been out four months,” said Rep. Kerry White, R-Gallatin Gateway. “This was changed at the last minute.”
Other members of the EQC disagreed, saying that not moving forward with the rule was disrespectful to all of those involved who have been working on the subject for the past six years, including state DEQ employees, landowners near existing landfills and a public working group.
“There’s been extensive public involvement for years,” said Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman. “This isn’t a surprise.”
Unless the EQC's decision is withdrawn at its May meeting, the rule will be delayed at least until July, according Joe Kolman, a legislative environmental analyst. Or the group could pass a formal objection and delay the rule until after the 2021 legislative session.
Rulemaking
The amended rule would have created rules for TENORM (technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material) that is a byproduct of the oil exploration industry. Montana has five landfills permitted to accept such waste. Oaks Disposal Services landfill, about 20 miles from Glendive, is currently the only facility that accepts radioactive waste in Montana.
Originally, the department proposed allowing landfills to set their own procedures for ensuring a 50 picocuries per gram “average in-place concentration” for TENORM waste.
That prompted a public outcry that by setting standards lower than surrounding states Montana would become a radioactive dumping ground.
“We were compelled to make some revisions,” said Jenny Chambers, Remediation Division administrator for DEQ.
So the agency established its first proposed rule that would have set “a maximum combined concentration limit within a TENORM waste unit of 50 (picocuries per gram), but proposed to allow TENORM waste management systems to accept individual loads of TENORM waste with concentrations up to 200 (picocuries per gram). In proposing this approach, the department noted that allowing disposal of an occasional load of TENORM waste higher than 50 (picocuries per gram) would discourage illegal dumping while maintaining protection of human health and the environment, as six years of data collected by the department indicates that most incoming loads of TENORM waste are lower than 50 (picocuries per gram).
“After issuing its original notice, however, the department has been able to determine more precisely the complexities and variabilities involved with implementing a rolling average of 50 (picocuries per gram) with an upper acceptance limit of 200 (picocuries per gram),” the DEQ explained in its rule.
So the DEQ staff decided to set a limit of 50 (picocuries per gram) for all TENORM waste and eliminated the rolling average.
“The sitewide average has always been 50,” said Shaun McGrath, DEQ director. “Everyone agrees … that’s an appropriate level.”
The newest rule was finalized earlier this year and generated more than 500 comments, “most in support of the revised concentration limit and gate screening limit and some opposed to the changes,” according to the DEQ.
Comments
During Monday’s meeting, several residents of the Glendive and Sidney area called in to support the new rule, concerned that existing landfills aren’t being adequately overseen.
“We just want to make sure everything is done right,” said Seth Newton, a Glendive-area resident who lives near the Oaks Disposal Services landfill. “We need these rules. We need something to protect us.”
Dick Iverson, who ranches west of Sidney, also supported the new DEQ rule.
“I live, smell and know what TENORM is every day,” he said, noting there are nine oil wells on his land. “I’m not against oil and gas … I just want to see them do it right.”
On the flip side, Alan Olson of the Montana Petroleum Association asked the EQC to object to the new rule. He preferred the previous version presented to the public last fall, saying the limits set were plenty strict enough to protect landfill workers and public health.
“The first proposal was an agreement,” said Sen. Jim Keane, D-Butte, who chairs the EQC and voted to delay the rule. “Then the agreement got changed. I have a real problem changing an agreement that has been negotiated. It kind of irritates me.”
In a Tuesday email, Plentywood-area rancher Laurel Clawson, a Northern Plains Resource Council member, blasted the EQC's decision.
“It’s a slap in the face to have a handful of legislators who have never thought about this issue for more than the length of an afternoon jump in at the last minute and block the protections we’ve worked for,” she said.
“This is about our livelihoods, the futures of our ranches, and our ability to protect ourselves as property owners and Montanans," she added. "What an insult to all the work we’ve done, and to the thousands of Montanans who’ve weighed in on this issue.”
The three-hour discussion of the complicated issue was delayed by about 30 minutes as the group wrestled with trying to get all participants to the online conference site. An incorrect link was sent out to some participants sending them to a Water Committee meeting.
