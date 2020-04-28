Environmental Quality Council delays rule on landfill radioactive waste

“I live, smell and know what TENORM is every day,” he said, noting there are nine oil wells on his land. “I’m not against oil and gas … I just want to see them do it right.”

On the flip side, Alan Olson of the Montana Petroleum Association asked the EQC to object to the new rule. He preferred the previous version presented to the public last fall, saying the limits set were plenty strict enough to protect landfill workers and public health.

“The first proposal was an agreement,” said Sen. Jim Keane, D-Butte, who chairs the EQC and voted to delay the rule. “Then the agreement got changed. I have a real problem changing an agreement that has been negotiated. It kind of irritates me.”

In a Tuesday email, Plentywood-area rancher Laurel Clawson, a Northern Plains Resource Council member, blasted the EQC's decision.

“It’s a slap in the face to have a handful of legislators who have never thought about this issue for more than the length of an afternoon jump in at the last minute and block the protections we’ve worked for,” she said.