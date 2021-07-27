Escaped Park County inmate arrested

An escapee who spent the past several days on the run from Park County authorities is now in custody.

Jordon Earl Linde, a 34-year-old who was being held in the Park County Detention Center on felony drug charges, overpowered a detention officer before stealing his firearm and a minivan.

In a social media post at 11 a.m., Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler announced the arrest.

"At approximately 10:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took Linde into custody without incident," the post read. "He is currently on his way back to the Park Detention Center. Thank you to all of the community for your support and the hard work of my deputies to bring this to a peaceful end."

Linde was originally booked into Park County Detention Center on suspicion of meth and opiate possession, according to the center’s inmate roster. The next day, the sheriff’s office announced that Linde escaped from a detention officer. He took the officer’s sidearm and drove away in a Park County Detention minivan. Linde was last seen driving north on U.S. Highway 89, near mile marker 11.

Deputies found the van a few hours later, according to a subsequent post online from the sheriff’s office, but no sign of Linde.

While on the lam, Linde was considered to be armed and dangerous and residents were cautioned against approaching him.

Love 11 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.