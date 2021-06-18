Evacuations lifted in areas threatened by Robertson Draw fire; Cooney Reservoir closed to boating

Active wildfires burning in southeastern Montana have torched more than 30,000 acres over the past several days, and the weather through the weekend has the potential to either assist or hinder the effort to contain them.

While certain areas within Carbon County still remain under pre-evacuation warnings, officials have lifted all of the evacuation orders in residential areas threatened by the Robertson Draw fire just south of Red Lodge.

The Robertson Draw fire, currently the largest in the region at nearly 25,000 acres, has destroyed eight homes and 13 outbuildings so far. Although the fire isn’t at all contained, evacuation orders were lifted for property owners in the North and South Grove Creek, Gold Creek, Ruby Creek and Robertson Draw east to Highway 72 have been lifted for property owners, according to an announcement Thursday night. U.S. Forest Service lands south of Point of Rocks in the Rock Creek Drainage remain closed to the public.

Fire planes will be using Cooney Reservoir as a water supply this weekend, meaning that boaters and other recreationists will be prohibited from using the water, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Friday. The park will remain open for camping and day use.