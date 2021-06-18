Evacuations lifted in areas threatened by Robertson Draw fire; Cooney Reservoir closed to boating

Active wildfires burning in southeastern Montana have torched more than 30,000 acres over the past several days, and the weather through the weekend has the potential to either assist or hinder the effort to contain them.
While certain areas within Carbon County still remain under pre-evacuation warnings, officials have lifted all of the evacuation orders in residential areas threatened by the Robertson Draw fire just south of Red Lodge.
The Robertson Draw fire, currently the largest in the region at nearly 25,000 acres, has destroyed eight homes and 13 outbuildings so far. Although the fire isn’t at all contained, evacuation orders were lifted for property owners in the North and South Grove Creek, Gold Creek, Ruby Creek and Robertson Draw east to Highway 72 have been lifted for property owners, according to an announcement Thursday night. U.S. Forest Service lands south of Point of Rocks in the Rock Creek Drainage remain closed to the public.
Fire planes will be using Cooney Reservoir as a water supply this weekend, meaning that boaters and other recreationists will be prohibited from using the water, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Friday. The park will remain open for camping and day use.
In following the Stage I fire restrictions announced by Carbon, Yellowstone and Stillwater counties, FWP is also banning campfires at all parks properties in those three counties.
East of the Robertson Draw fire, the Crooked Creek fire in the Pryor Mountains near the southern border of the Crow Indian Reservation has burned an estimated 5,100 acres. The fire burning through timber northwest of the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range is not currently impacting the any of the herds. Should the fire reach the range, it has the potential to affect 130-140 horses, the Gazette previously reported.
The National Weather Service announced a fire weather watch from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, with an area encompassing Stillwater and Golden Valley counties, and the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations expected to experience hot temperatures, low humidity and winds gusting up to 30 mph.
On the Crow Indian Reservation, the Buffalo Pasture fire in the Big Horn Mountains remained at 328 acres as of Friday morning. Consistent drops of retardant from air tankers have prevented the fires spread into the main Little Bull Elk Canyon, according to an update from the Crow Agency BIA Wildland Fire Management. Crews, nearly half of whom are Crow tribal members, could be able to reach the canyon bottom within a day.