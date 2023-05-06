The Yellowstone and Tongue rivers at Miles City are currently forecast at a low flooding risk.

The current snowpack in the mountains is 10 to 25% above normal for this time of year, but the risk of flooding in Miles City remains low.

According to the Senior Forecaster/Hydrology Focal Point Todd Chambers with the National Weather Service in Billings, the current forecast for the Yellowstone River at Miles City is showing slightly lower than normal flows this runoff season. Usually the chance of reaching flood stage on the Yellowstone is around 7%; this year’s forecast is less than 2%.

The Tongue River at Miles City is seeing near normal runoff flows. The change for reaching minor flood stage in any given year is 12%, which is the forecast for this season, said Chambers.

“The above assumes normal temperatures and precipitation from now through the runoff period,” he said.

Some of the factors that could affect the forecast include: large, long duration storms that produce heavy rainfall in the lower elevations, cold temperatures that hold snowpack longer into the warm season (last year), precipitation dropping below normal for the runoff season, long stretches of warm temperatures in the mountains that melt snow faster than normal.

“So, even though things are lining up for a pretty typical runoff season, conditions can change quickly,” said Chambers. “Those living near waterways should continue to pay attention to the forecast through the spring and early forecast for any changes that may impact them.”

The most current seasonal forecast is leaning toward near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation, with a lean toward drier than normal for the Upper Yellowstone River basin.