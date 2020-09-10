Ex-IHS doctor from Billings admits taking kickbacks from prescription drug sales

A former Indian Health Services doctor who worked on the Crow and Blackfeet reservations admitted prescribing medication in exchange for more than $45,000 in kickbacks from the drugs' sales.
Dr. Arnold Scott Devous, 68, of Billings, pleaded guilty to federal medical officer with conflict of interest charges on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls and faces a sentence of fives years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is set for December.
Devous worked with IHS in Browning as head of its diabetes program, according to court filings. From 2015 to 2016, Devous used his position to prescribe Farxiga, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, which wasn't available or approved for use at the IHS facility.
Devous had a "business arrangement" with a pharmacy in Choteau, according to the charging documents. Devous, his wife, and "a person with whom he was negotiating an arrangement concerning prospective employment," would get 80% of the profits from the sale of Farxiga.
He made more than $45,500 in about 6 months from the scam.
Devous is listed as resident of Billings, according to the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office.
In 2010, The Billings Gazette reported that the Crow Tribe called for Devous' ouster as clinical director of the Crow Reservation's IHS hospital over a previous conviction on federal drug distribution charges.
Records show the doctor voluntarily relinquished his license to practice medicine in Wyoming in 1983, just before his indictment on federal drug charges. He was incarcerated after a jury found him guilty of abusing the painkiller Demerol and passing the drug to a girlfriend.
Devous was released in 1984 and his license was reinstated three years later. But he ran into trouble again after returning to Wyoming in 1990, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. After failing to notify officials that he was resuming work in the state — a condition of his re-licensing — Devous’ license was suspended for 90 days, The Gazette previously reported.
A listing for "A Scott Devous" in the Montana physician license database shows an active medical license. A public disciplinary notice shows that Devous was licensed to practice in Montana in 1982, but that his license was suspended in 1984 for "unprofessional conduct," and reinstated in 1995.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Weldon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, according to a press release.
