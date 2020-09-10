Ex-IHS doctor from Billings admits taking kickbacks from prescription drug sales

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Indian Health Services doctor who worked on the Crow and Blackfeet reservations admitted prescribing medication in exchange for more than $45,000 in kickbacks from the drugs' sales.

Dr. Arnold Scott Devous, 68, of Billings, pleaded guilty to federal medical officer with conflict of interest charges on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls and faces a sentence of fives years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is set for December.

Devous worked with IHS in Browning as head of its diabetes program, according to court filings. From 2015 to 2016, Devous used his position to prescribe Farxiga, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, which wasn't available or approved for use at the IHS facility.

Devous had a "business arrangement" with a pharmacy in Choteau, according to the charging documents. Devous, his wife, and "a person with whom he was negotiating an arrangement concerning prospective employment," would get 80% of the profits from the sale of Farxiga.

He made more than $45,500 in about 6 months from the scam.

Devous is listed as resident of Billings, according to the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office.