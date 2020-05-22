Expansion of East Boulder Mine proposed; comments being taken

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Owners of the East Boulder Mine are seeking approval from the state and Custer Gallatin National Forest to expand the mine's “disturbance area” by 48 acres, which would allow the mine to operate an additional five years.

The request from Sibanye Stillwater Mining Company for its platinum and palladium operation is spelled out in a draft environmental assessment, which the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and forest are taking comments on through June 15.

The proposal also would raise the height of the tailings storage impoundment 14 feet above what was previously authorized; improve and relocate two forest roads; allow construction of a new power line; allow logging to clear the routes for the new roads and power line; and relocate some existing mine facilities including soil stockpiles, underdrains and a guard house. All of the work would be done within the nearly 400-acre mine mill site’s footprint and take seven years to complete.

The road work would require Lewis Gulch Road to be closed to all recreation and outfitter traffic for about six weeks