Summer and fall travelers to Yellowstone National Park can expect road delays in several places as four major road improvement projects get underway at a total cost of $217 million.

In addition to the Yellowstone River bridge project already announced, the other projects include the Lewis River Bridge 10 miles north of the South Entrance, the road between Old Faithful and West Thumb and more work along the flood-damaged Northeast Entrance Road.

The National Park Service began the Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge projects simultaneously in 2022 to complete both in a three-year window. Otherwise, impacts to visitors would have occurred over four to five years.

Beginning summer 2023 until fall 2024, travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays during work on the Lewis River Bridge. Nearby pullouts and the trail to Lewis River Falls will be closed during construction.

The project includes the removal and replacement of the Lewis River Bridge with a new one constructed downstream. The work will add parking and viewing opportunities. The project costs $31 million and is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund.

Travelers can expect up to 30-minute delays along Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb as 22 miles of the road, one of the most heavily traveled road corridors in the park, is rebuilt. Construction will include repaving the full 30-foot-wide roadway segment, which was last repaved in 1987 and has deteriorated due to heavy usage and winter weather. Additionally, guardrails, culverts and other drainage structures will be replaced. This project costs $43 million and is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund.

East of Tower Junction, between Lamar Canyon and the Northeast Entrance, travelers can expect up to 30-minute delays beginning early this summer until fall. The Northeast Entrance Road is open year-round to wheeled vehicles. Night work will occur (without overnight closures).

This project will include completion of a two-lane realignment in Lamar Canyon, paving a second lift north of the Trout Lake Trailhead, stabilization of streambanks adjacent to the road, work in the Pebble Creek Campground and Warm Creek Picnic Area. Additionally, some guardrails, culverts and other drainage structures will be replaced. This project costs $25 million and is funded through the Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads Fund.

Announced last week is construction on a new Yellowstone River Bridge near Tower Junction, along the Northeast Entrance Road.

Hiking trails in the area may temporarily close during the duration of the project.

This project includes the replacement of the structurally deficient Yellowstone River Bridge built in 1963. A new 1,285-foot-long, 175-foot-high steel girder bridge upstream will replace the existing 604-foot-long bridge.

New pullouts, paved parking areas, and a dedicated pedestrian route across the new bridge will increase access to trails, fishing and viewpoints. The Yellowstone River Picnic Area will be enlarged to accommodate increased visitor use. This project costs $118 million and is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund.

Yellowstone has an estimated $1 billion in deferred maintenance and repairs. The park also has an estimated $54 million in annual routine maintenance requirements.