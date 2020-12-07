Experts attribute fall in N.D. COVID-19 cases to more masking

Active cases of COVID-19 in the Bismarck region and North Dakota as a whole are continuing to fall, a trend that health experts attribute largely to more people masking up.

Separately, the state on Monday reported the first death of a prison inmate with COVID-19.

Active cases in Burleigh and Morton counties fell for the 15th straight day on Monday, though the region saw its 200th coronavirus-related death.

The state Department of Health reported 875 active cases in the two counties, down 57% from the recent high point on Nov. 22. It had been two months since active cases in Burleigh-Morton were last below 900.

Active cases statewide also have steadily declined in recent weeks -- from 10,244 on Nov. 22 to 4,758 on Monday -- a drop of 54%.

Theories on decline

Dr. Paul Carson, an infectious disease specialist at North Dakota State University, said he believes the decline in cases statewide is due to more North Dakotans heeding public health recommendations to wear masks, stay 6 feet apart and limit large gatherings. Gov. Doug Burgum in mid-November approved measures including a mask mandate and capacity restrictions on businesses.