Experts explore NorthWestern Energy's possible liability in river and wildfire damages

One of the key agencies is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees the administration of more than 2,500 hydroelectric dams nationwide, including the nine dams NorthWestern operates under its license for the Missouri-Madison Hydro Project.

That license stipulates that Hebgen Dam must be operated to maintain flows of at least 150 cubic feet per second as measured at the U.S. Geological Survey gauge directly below the dam, and 600 cfs at the next downstream gauge, which is located at Kirby Ranch.

During the dewatering, NorthWestern remained in compliance with the former stipulation, but not the latter, according to USGS streamflow gauge readings and the terms of Northwestern’s license. The company was also out of compliance with a license provision that requires it to limit changes in outflow from the dam to 10% per day.

Jeremy Clotfelter, NorthWestern’s director of hydro operations, said in an email to Montana Free Press recently that the company will be filing reports focused on dam safety and license compliance, and that it will continue working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a plan to assess the impact on the fishery.