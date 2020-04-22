Experts report wolf population is stable in Wyoming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JACKSON, Wyo. — The wolf population in Wyoming has reached about 300 animals, around the same number of wolves wildlife managers aimed to have before hunting was prohibited between 2014 and 2017.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department regained authority over the population after monitoring hunting seasons, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

"I think we're really settling into a pattern that is outlined in the wolf management plan and an objective we've had as an agency," department wolf biologist Ken Mills said. "That is to reduce the population and stabilize it around a number that's above the minimum recovery criteria while also reducing conflicts and reducing the number of wolves we take as an agency."

An annual monitoring and management report estimated that there are 311 wolves in 43 packs in Wyoming, but the state only has jurisdiction over a portion of the animals, Mills said.