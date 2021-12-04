EXPLAINER: Stuck jet stream, La Nina causing weird weather

On top of that, there is a blizzard warning on Hawaii's Big Island summits with up to 12 inches of snow expected and wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour.

Meantime, snow's gone missing in Colorado. Before this year, the latest first measurable snowfall on record in Denver was Nov. 21, way back in 1934. There's a slight possibility of snow Monday night, according to the weather service. Yet, with no snow since April 22, this is the third longest stretch the city has gone without it.

One big factor: The jet stream — the river of air that moves weather from west to east on a rollercoaster-like path — has just been stuck. That means low pressure on one part of the stream is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest, while high pressure hovering over about two-thirds of the nation produces dry and warmer weather, said Brian Hurley, a senior meteorologist at the weather service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

If the jet stream moves more or bends differently, rain and other extreme weather won't be as concentrated, Hurley said.