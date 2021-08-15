EXPLAINER: Western water projects in infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON — Included in the sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the Senate is funding for Western water projects that farmers, water providers and environmentalists say are badly needed across the parched region.

The Senate voted this week in favor of the legislation that seeks to rebuild U.S. roads and highways, improve broadband internet access and modernize water pipes and public works systems. The bill's future in the House is uncertain.

The federal funding would come as the West bakes under a decades long drought that is straining water supplies.

A look at some ways the $8.3 billion for water projects would help bring relief in coming years.

Water storage

The plan would provide $1.15 billion for improving water storage and transport infrastructure such as dams and canals. Groundwater storage projects, which replenish underground aquifers that aren't vulnerable to evaporation, would also get funding. Western states have for years over-pumped groundwater from wells during dry years, even causing land to sink in parts of California.