EXPLAINER: What are 'Crisis Standards of Care?'

At the extreme end of the spectrum, crisis standards of care generally use scoring systems to determine which patients get ventilators or other life-saving medical interventions and which ones are treated with pain medicine and other palliative care until they recover or die.

What is the scoring system?

States may use a combination of factors to come up with patient "priority scores." Idaho's and Montana 's system both consider how well a patient's major organ systems are functioning. Patients with indications of liver or kidney damage, poor oxygen and blood clotting levels and an inability to respond to pain because they are in a coma have higher scores.

Both states also score people based on saving the highest number of "life-years," so if a person has cancer or another illness that is likely to impact their future survival, they get a higher score.

The lower a patient's score, the more likely they are to survive, moving them toward the front of the line for ventilators or other resources.

The plans also have "tie-breakers" that come into play if there aren't enough resources for all of the folks at the front of the line. Youth is the biggest tie-breaker, with children getting top priority.