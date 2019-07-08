CODY, Wyo. — Tony Foster, an artist who captures wilderness landscapes using watercolors, will present an evening lecture in the Coe Auditorium at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Wednesday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m.
The "Exploring Beauty — 35 Years Making Art in Wild Places" lecture will focus on the process of working in the field as an artist, the challenges faced when painting outdoors with minimal supplies, and contending with harsh climates and few creature comforts.
Foster — a skilled artist from England — has traveled to 15 countries, painting in wild and extreme places in the world.
So far, he has completed 16 journeys and is currently working on his 17th. He travels slowly, on foot or by canoe or raft, and carries his painting and camping equipment. Each journey can take up to 10 years to complete.
“He works on his art while he is on these journeys; this is what impresses me the most, he doesn’t take sketches and then work up the sketches into large scale paintings in his studio. He actually works at scale,” said Karen McWhorter, Scarlett Curator of Western American Art, at the Center’s Whitney Western Art Museum.
Some of his journeys include subjects ranging from mountains and canyons, rainforests and deserts, the Arctic and the tropics, to volcanos, coral reefs, and iconic places such as the Grand Canyon. He frequently endures extreme weather conditions, including high winds, heat, rain, hail, snow, crumbling slopes, underwater currents and more to reach his remote sites. His most recent journey was the Green River in Utah.
In addition to the lecture, Foster will explain his approach and process as he works to complete paintings from his Green River journey, July 9-13, 2:30-4 p.m. each day. Foster will be set up near the Center’s Coffee Bar and Eatery displaying his watercolors-in-progress as well as a completed, framed painting.
Foster’s paintings and complete journeys have been shown throughout the world.