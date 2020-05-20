Explosive fire destroys Roundup cafe, injures firefighter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An explosive fire destroyed a downtown Roundup cafe Wednesday morning.

A volunteer firefighter passing nearby smelled smoke coming from the Vintage Cafe at 220 Main Street and alerted the fire department.

No one was in the building at the time. A propane tank inside the building exploded and firefighters worked quickly to move other propane tanks away from the building.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital where he was being treated for smoke inhalation and exhaustion.

The fire engulfed the cafe so quickly, part of the building collapsed leaving firefighters unable to get to part of the blaze. Firefighters used construction equipment to tear down the building in order to extinguish all of the fire and protect surrounding buildings, said Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik.

“It got pretty western pretty quick,” the sheriff said.

He said the fire was “a damn shame. It was a good cafe,”

Law enforcement blocked the street and by about 11:30 a.m., more than 100 people stood nearby watching and recording the fire with their phones.