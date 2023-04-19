After two years of incredibly strong sales — including a record-high in 2021 — the sale of Montana ranches has cooled to a simmer.

“We’re just in this incredible limited supply market,” said Andy Rahn of Montana Land Source, which tracks land listings and sales.

However, demand remains strong and prices continue to inch upward, he added.

“On average, Montana ranch and land market inventory for the calendar year 2022 was down approximately 50% from historic levels,” said Jeff Shouse, Montana ranch broker for Live Water Properties, in a press release.

As of April 17, Rahn’s website listed 304 properties 200 acres or larger for sale, compared to 329 at the same time last year and 478 in 2021. Prior to 2020, he said 600 to 700 properties was the norm. That prompted Rahn to ponder, “Is this some kind of new normal or will it inch back?”

Fewer

One thing restraining the supply of ranches for sale, Rahn speculated, is that there are fewer replacement properties a seller can purchase. Replacement properties are land purchased after a landowner sells their own property, a new place to live.

That was a common theme echoed by the brokers at Live Water Properties, which list lands across the West. Even with that consideration, the company saw its second highest year in sales volume in 2022 — $377 million.

“Many sellers saw 2022 as a last opportunity to capture top-of-market prices, so elected to liquidate while inventory remained in short supply,” said Matt MacMillan, a Live Water ranch broker in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Utah.

Unlike the housing market, where rising interest rates can cool purchases, 90% of Live Water’s buyers are paying cash.

Greg Fay, founder of Fay Ranches real estate, wrote in a November 2022 newsletter that his company saw only a 2% drop in gross revenue compared to 2021. That’s surprising considering that in 2021, “Fay Ranches and Republic Ranches together closed over two billion dollars in land transactions,” he wrote.

Going up

It will be hard to top 2021 in Montana for ranch sales because that year saw the two most expensive deals in the state’s history — the 80,000-acre Climbing Arrow Ranch near Bozeman, that was listed for $136.25 million, and the Matador Cattle Co. ranch in southwest Montana, which sold to Fox media mogul Rupert Murdoch after being listed for $200 million.

Even before the pandemic-driven sales boom, concentration of large land ownership increased by 7% between 2005 and 2018. This detail was unearthed in a 2022 study co-authored by Montana State University associate professor Julia Haggerty and Kathleen Epstein, a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability.

The researchers found the changes in land ownership have impacts greater than simply new neighbors down the road.

“Rural land concentration ... presents as a critical indicator of social-ecological change, one emblematic of growing wealth inequality and relevant to debates around the future of rural livelihoods, resource access, and private land management.”

Bigger

Haggerty and Epstein focused their research on 12 counties linking the northern Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem with the Missouri River Breaks, almost 25 million acres of land, roughly half of which is privately owned. The study area connects such large landowners as Murdoch and Ted Turner in the south, to the Wilks brothers in central Montana and the nonprofit group American Prairie around the Missouri Breaks.

“In two counties, the largest landholdings doubled in size between 2005 and 2018,” the study found. “On average, the size gap between the first- and second-largest landholding quintupled between 2005 and 2018.”

American Prairie is unusual compared to the other buyers because it is a nonprofit dedicated to conservation of the grassland prairie ecosystem and has opened up portions of its properties to public recreation. So far, the group has accumulated more than 460,000 acres by buying large ranches around the Breaks, all of which are connected to state and federal lands.

Why buy?

In a 2021 study, Haggerty and Epstein looked at four ranches in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to understand how ranches owned by “high net worth” individuals — those with investment capital of $1 million or more — have the “ability to ranch with, as opposed to for, money.”

Rather than being purchased as agricultural operations, they may be sought as “valuable financial assets in investment portfolios, theaters for social enterprises and passion projects, and a metric to communicate and convey social prestige,” they wrote. With the pandemic, remote land holdings also provided “emergency bunkers and luxury” refuges.

“I would say that recreational ownership continues to be the motivating factor for most buyers even as the market has slowed from the break-neck pace of 2020 and 2021,” said Mark Harman, a Texas broker for Live Water Properties.

In Wyoming, broker Toby Griffith said buyers were “seeking destinations that offered less government control, restrictions, and regulations that affected their business and lifestyle. Many plainly said they had made the decision to leave their current residence due to factors that included increased crime, increasing taxes, more regulation, poor education systems,” the Live Water broker added.

The appeal of “rural mountain living” and the “Yellowstone effect,” created by the popular Kevin Costner television drama, were also cited as reasons for buyers seeking ranches to purchase.

Trending

As this trend is likely to continue, Haggerty and Epstein see Montana changing in ways that could forever alter the state’s agricultural economy, as well as its management of recreation and wildlife.

The researchers go on to say, “landownership change and concentration" are making "vast private estates a defining feature" of the Greater Yellowstone and grassland prairie landscapes valued for conservation. As a result, past concerns about the fragmentation of these valuable landscapes by development is being replaced by "a pattern where individuals can gain profound influence over biodiversity and rural economic futures.

"Empowered by a legal regime that privileges individual property rights, the owners featured in this study wield considerable power to control not only whether but also how conservation unfolds," they wrote. "Thus, concentration of ownership also accompanies a concentration of power amongst an increasingly small and elite few to dictate land use and ultimately conservation futures.”