Explosive start: Big Sky blasts cornice off Lone Peak as new tram work begins

Big Sky Resort’s ski patrol recently ignited 56 pounds of explosives to remove a cornice atop the eastern face of 11,166-foot high Lone Mountain to make room for construction equipment, the company announced Friday.

Removing the cornice was key as construction gets underway for a new tram.

A patroller rappelled off the cornice to bury charges in the snow in a dramatic display of high-elevation rope work. Burying the charges helped remove snow, exposing rock and kickstarting the melting process.

“This was a special mission in a different way,” said Mike Buotte, Big Sky Ski Patrol’s director of snow safety, in a statement. “Unlike the work we do during the ski season, this was less about mitigating avalanche hazard, and much more about snow removal from the summit.”

Since Big Sky closed for the winter season on April 24, three to four feet of snow have fallen on the summit.

With the construction platform on the summit in place, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Billings Flying Service transported equipment that will be used in the construction of the tram’s new upper terminal and tower. The dual-rotor helicopter made five passes to the peak, carrying an 8x8-foot toolbox, air compressor, fuel cell, skid steer and mini excavator.

Big Sky Resort’s Lift Maintenance team was on hand at the launch site to rig the equipment to the helicopter, and on the summit to receive each drop. Due to the small construction site and remote location with no service road, much of the construction will be done by hand, with helicopter supply drops occurring frequently.

Snow removal and the installation of safety equipment on the summit will be the next big steps to move forward with construction. At the lower terminal, snow removal and surveying are taking place to prep for groundwork and concrete pouring.

Big Sky announced construction of the new tram in February, part of a $150-million plan. Owned by Michigan-based Boyne USA Resorts, other improvements include a gondola taking off from the base to a restaurant below the summit providing year-round opportunities for tourists.

The new tram will replace the existing one that was erected 25 years ago. Once atop the peak, a viewing area with a glass floor will provide a 360-degree overlook of the surrounding mountains and down the peak’s fall line.

Construction is expected to take three to five years. To follow weekly tram construction updates all summer long, log onto Big Sky’s website at bigskyresort.com/2025/in-progress-projects/tram.

