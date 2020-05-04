Fake emails raise questions among Prairie County officials

Someone pretending to be an Associated Press news employee sent emails to the Prairie County Clerk and Recorder’s office from January through April to gather public information about the upcoming election.
Matt Volz, Rocky Mountains news editor for the AP, said he has passed the information on to his company’s lawyer who asked the deceptive emailer to “cease and desist.
“We strongly discourage anybody from impersonating the Associated Press,” he said.
“We’re going to take appropriate action.”
Election
Such a strange maneuver in a county with only 1,000 people might normally be shrugged off, especially since the election information is public. But, this election cycle hasn’t been normal in Prairie County.
Shari Robertson, the current county clerk and recorder/clerk of District Court, who also acts as the county’s election administrator, didn’t realize her term was expiring after only two years. As a result, she didn't file for the election in March to keep her job.
However, her opponent in the previous election — Ruth Peck — who is also the former county clerk and recorder, did file at the last minute on the last day. Peck said she did so to ensure the ballot was not blank.
“I had already discussed with my husband … if Shari had filed I would not file,” Peck said.
Yet speculation circled in the county that Peck had waited until the last moment to ensure Robertson didn’t know the position was up for election, and that Peck may have even purposely obscured the fact the term, which is usually four years, was only two years by not printing on the 2018 ballot that it was an “unexpired term.”
Peck denies the allegations, instead noting it was Robertson’s job to know which positions were up for election.
“How could she not know?” Peck said. “To be an effective election administrator, you have to know.”
To try and correct the oversight, the county commission decided to extend the filing deadline. Robertson filed her paperwork and Peck threatened to sue, claiming the treatment was unfair and illegal. Seeking to avoid further confrontation, Robertson instead chose to file as a write-in candidate.
Robertson defeated Peck in the 2018 primary election. Peck then ran as a write-in candidate and received no votes.
Bogus
All of the last-minute filing drama this spring was preceded by the bogus emails from Apelections@outlook.com, which began arriving on Jan. 7 and were sent to the clerk and recorder’s office.
“Greetings,” the first email read. “With the upcoming elections my office is trying to determine what counties we will be present in the election office waiting the outcome. Could you please provide us with the following:
“Number of registered voters
“Number of precincts and voting locations
“Local offices up for election
“Hand or machine count
“Will tallies be available by phone or email during election night.
“Thank you for your assistance and I look forward to hearing from you.
“APElections.”
Response
Melanie Sheffler, deputy to the clerk and recorder, responded on Jan. 15 with the information after two more emails from the same account arrived on Jan. 8 and Jan. 10. One of the emails was signed “Jason, APElections,” and included the urgent note: “I have a lot of counties to process through and appreciate your assistance.”
Then a follow-up email on Jan. 18 from AP Elections requested that county election officials keep them up to date on any new candidate filings. More emails arrived from the bogus AP account in February, including one that requested a “copy of the elected officials (sic) salary schedule.”
Monday, March 9, at 5 p.m. was the filing deadline. On that day two more emails arrived seeking any new information on election filings for county offices, the first at 8:38 a.m. and again at 3:45 p.m.
Peck reportedly filed for the clerk and recorder's position at 4:57 p.m. on March 9, much to the surprise of Sheffler and Robertson who did not know the seat was up for election.
Then twice on Tuesday morning, March 10, the AP Elections emailer asked if there were any “last minute filings.”
Red flag
County attorney Dan Rice said he became aware of the emails on March 19 “and immediately identified them as being phony and not from the Associated Press,” he wrote in an email. “I reached out to the AP on April 22, 2020, after the county received yet another email from the phony account.”
The April 22 AP Elections email led with, “I understand there is a lot going on in your little county.” It goes on to verify the candidates who had filed and asks if the election will be mail ballots only and when the ballots would be mailed. At the end of the email it asks Robertson, the current clerk and recorder, “On a side note, what happened, why didnt (sic) you file?”
It was in the wake of this email that Rice contacted the Associated Press.
“It happens occasionally,” Volz said, often with people seeking press passes to events. “We’re going to look into it and determine the best course of action.”
An email to the AP’s attorney went unanswered.
Sleuthing
Once the emails were flagged as fraudulent, Prairie County Commissioner Todd Devlin tried to determine their source.
“I’m one of those guys who just can’t leave things alone,” he said.
Devlin logged on to outlook.com, went to the sign-in page, wrote in the fake email address, entered it and clicked on the “Forgot password?” prompt. That took him to a prompt that said, “We need to verify your identity. How would you like to get your security code?” There is a circle next to the word: “Text,” meaning password verification could be sent to the user via text. Next to the word are eight stars and the numerals 56, like this ********56. Phone numbers have 10 digits. Ruth Peck’s cellphone number ends in 56. That led Devlin to suspect that Peck had set up the account and could change the password via her phone.
“Is that concrete? I don’t know,” Devlin said. “But it’s sure concrete enough for me.”
“There’s no one else in the world who would do this,” Rice said.
“It doesn’t pass the smell test,” he added.
There are websites where an individual can pay to have an email address traced. One of those, reverseaddresssearch.com, noted on its website that the searches will only identify an IP address which is often no help in identifying a specific user.
The Billings Gazette sent an email to the fake AP email address asking the person to identify themselves and why they requested the information, but no reply was received.
Rebuttal
Peck adamantly denied she set up the bogus account, noting that if she wanted information she would simply request it, since it is all public. Instead, she accused Devlin and Rice of launching a personal attack on her.
“They’re just trying to stir the pot,” she said. “They’ve been coming after me every way you can imagine,” including Facebook and private forum postings, to try and influence voters.
“It makes no sense,” she said. “They’re grasping at straws.”
Following her interview with The Billings Gazette, Peck called back to say she had contacted her attorney.
Although her dealings with county officials have been toxic at times, Peck said she still wants to win the clerk and recorder election and serve the public.
“I live in this county and I think we have an absolute necessity for change,” she said.
Devlin said he is tired of the disputes with Peck.
“I don’t like this,” Devlin said. “We didn’t go looking for this.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!