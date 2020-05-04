Fake emails raise questions among Prairie County officials

Sleuthing

Devlin logged on to outlook.com, went to the sign-in page, wrote in the fake email address, entered it and clicked on the “Forgot password?” prompt. That took him to a prompt that said, “We need to verify your identity. How would you like to get your security code?” There is a circle next to the word: “Text,” meaning password verification could be sent to the user via text. Next to the word are eight stars and the numerals 56, like this ********56. Phone numbers have 10 digits. Ruth Peck’s cellphone number ends in 56. That led Devlin to suspect that Peck had set up the account and could change the password via her phone.