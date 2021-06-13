Fallen Wyoming smokejumper honored by fellow wildland firefighters

CODY, Wyo. — Fellow wildland firefighters, U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon paid tribute during a weekend memorial for Tim Hart, a 36-year-old smokejumper from Cody, Wyoming, who died following a hard fall while fighting a New Mexico wildfire on May 24.

Hart's flag-draped casket was carried by a Forest Service honor guard to the service on Saturday at Cody High School's football field. Pipes and drums played "Amazing Grace" after tributes from Christiansen, Gordon and Hart's supervisor, Mike Blinn, who described Hart as "fit, fast, gritty and funny."

Hart was working for the West Yellowstone Smokejumpers, based in the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana, at the time of his death. He suffered a hard fall while responding to a fire in Hidalgo County, New Mexico. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in El Paso, Texas.

He had been a wildland firefighter since 2006, working in North Carolina, Arizona, Oregon, Wyoming and Nevada. He joined the smokejumper program in 2016 and worked his rookie season in Idaho, according to the Forest Service. He was based in Montana beginning in 2019.

Saturday's memorial was streamed by Custer Gallatin National Forest.