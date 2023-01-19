Fallon man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

A Fallon man who admitted to possessing an extensive amount of child pornography on electronic media was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a total of $36,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Tyrel Grant Huseby, 25, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to an information charging him with possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. The court also imposed a $5,000 mandatory special assessment and allowed Huseby to self-report when assigned to a federal facility.

The government alleged that in November 2020, a sexually explicit image of a minor was inserted into an internet search engine, which then submitted a Cybertip to law enforcement. The investigation led to Huseby.

Law enforcement searched Huseby’s residence in July 2021. Huseby admitted to law enforcement that he possessed and acquired child pornography. A review of multiple pieces of Huseby’s electronic media found that he possessed more than 20 videos and approximately 4,470 images of child pornography. Huseby’s conduct spanned 15 years, beginning when he was approximately 10 years old.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Prairie County Sheriff’s Office, Billings Police Department and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

This case was initiated under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was launched in 2006 to combat the proliferation of technology-facilitated crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children. Through a network of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and advocacy organizations, Project Safe Childhood attempts to protect children by investigating and prosecuting offenders involved in child sexual exploitation. It is implemented through partnerships including the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The ICAC Task Force Program was created to assist state and local law enforcement agencies by enhancing their investigative response to technology facilitated crimes against children.