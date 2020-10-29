 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family: Former Wyoming US Sen. Simpson stable after stroke

Family: Former Wyoming US Sen. Simpson stable after stroke

{{featured_button_text}}
Alan Simpson

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Alan Simpson, speaks in Washington, D.C. The family of the former Wyoming senator said he is in stable condition after suffering a stroke. The 89-year-old had a blood clot removed from an artery, which his son Colin Simpson said most likely caused the stroke on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Colin Simpson said Wednesday, Oct. 28 his father is coherent with good vital signs and was being evaluated for future risks at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo., where he was hospitalized. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson is recovering at a Denver-area hospital after suffering a minor stroke earlier this week, his family said.

Simpson, 89, was in good spirits with good vital signs at Swedish Medical Center in the Denver suburb of Englewood, his son, Colin Simpson, told The Cody (Wyoming) Enterprise on Wednesday.

Colin Simpson, a Cody attorney, said his father suffered the stroke on Monday after recently having a blood clot removed from a carotid artery on his left side. He was taken to Cody Regional Hospital, then transferred to Swedish Medical Center on Tuesday.

"Cody Regional did a great job taking care of him," Colin Simpson said.

Telephone messages for Colin Simpson and to Swedish Medical Center on Thursday were not immediately returned.

Alan Simpson served as a Republican senator from 1979 to 1997. He subsequently taught politics and co-chaired a commission under President Barack Obama to draw up recommendations on how to cut the national debt, which he has long argued is placing an unsustainable burden on younger generations of U.S. citizens.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

60 Thousand New Cases; 933 New Deaths In U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News