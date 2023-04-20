The family of a Northern Cheyenne man shot dead by Bureau of Indian Affairs police in December, 2021, is suing the federal government.

On a dark evening in Lame Deer, police shot 29-year-old Arlin Bordeaux three times, twice in his shoulder and once near his heart. Just before being shot, Bordeaux had been tased, handcuffed, pepper sprayed and possibly struck on the head by police, according to the wrongful death suit.

The BIA police officers “acted with deliberate indifference to the substantial risk of serious harm to Arlin Bordeaux,” the lawsuit states. The actions of the BIA police “shock the conscience and offend the community’s sense of fair play and decency.”

Bordeaux’s estate is being represented by former District Judge Gregory Todd, who retired from the bench about a year ago.

On Dec. 3, 2021, Bordeaux was visiting his uncle in Lame Deer. He walked from his uncle’s house to a nearby home owned by a mother and daughter. Because it was dark, the pair didn’t recognize Bordeaux, or ask who he was, and called police.

When police arrived they ordered Bordeaux to get on the ground in “an airplane position” where officers tased him and handcuffed him.

Bordeaux was a big man, 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. When officers ordered him to stand up while handcuffed, he struggled, the suit states.

“Arlin attempted to stand up, but was unable to gain his balance and fell on an officer,” the suit continues. It was then an officer pepper-sprayed him.

As Bordeaux attempted to obey the original order to stand, another officer yelled at him to get down. “Arlin lost his balance and fell down some nearby stairs.”

He was then shot three times by police, the suit states. He was driven by ambulance more than 100 miles to a hospital in Billings where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed the bullet wounds to Bordeaux’s body, “as well as a wound on the back of his head consistent with a strike from a police baton,” according to court records.

The unnamed BIA officers were not properly trained or supervised, which contributed to the death, the suit claims.

Bordeaux’s estate seeks damages for his mental anguish, pain, suffering and wrongful death, along with funeral and burial costs. The suit also seeks punitive damages.

The suit is the latest of several over recent years against the BIA.

In 2019, the mother and grandmother of Ruben Stewart, 36, who was shot dead by BIA police on the Crow Reservation in Lodge Grass, sued the federal government.

In 2018, a BIA officer named Dana Bullcoming was sentenced for raping a woman while on duty. The woman became pregnant and bore a child. A lawsuit filed by the woman against the federal government suggested Bullcoming may have had sex with as many as a dozen women while in uniform and on duty.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe sued the feds in 2022 after enduring years of unaddressed violent crime and missing tribal members. "Public safety on-reservation is severely compromised due to the lack of meaningful BIA law enforcement presence in our communities," said Northern Cheyenne Tribe President Serena Wetherelt said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Marvin Weatherwax of the Blackfeet Tribe and chair of the Coalition of Large Tribes addressed the United Nations.

“There is no greater offender of tribal rights than the U.S. Department of Justice, which repeatedly fails to protect our tribal communities,” he said in a statement. “…We call upon the U.S. to end its hostile and state-sanctioned violence against our tribal citizens.”