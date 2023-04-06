Montana farmers say they’ll seed 9.34 million acres this year, the lowest amount in five years, despite favorable spring moisture.

Details of what Montana farmers intend to grow were released in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Prospective Plantings report, a survey-based inventory produced at the end of every march.

Farmers were expected to seed 130,000 fewer wheat acres. The state would rank fourth nationally for wheat acres this season at 5.3 million, while other states are expected to push national acres upward 9%.

If there’s a beneficiary of Montana’s declining wheat acres, It’s likely barley. Malt barley for beer making is a staple crop in Montana, which ranks No. 1 nationally for barley acres and should see 6% growth this year.

Working in barley’s favor, said farmer Charlie Baumgarner, is a low demand for fertilizer. When priced similar to wheat, barley pulls ahead because it doesn’t require urea to boost protein like wheat. Low protein barley produces clear beer. Urea has been selling as high as $700 to $800 a ton.

“You know, $8 barley is a pretty good price for barley. You look at $8 barley and $8.50 wheat, barley has the potential to probably raise more bushels, plus the inputs are a lot less,” Baumgarner said.

Beer companies were more aggressive about contracting acres this year, Baumgarner said, as brewers worked to shore up supply after a couple of low years. Montana barley acres will surpass 1 million for the first time in five years if farmers are true to intentions.

One crop that saw growth in acres was dry edible peas, which fix nitrogen in the soil. Expected dry pea acres were up 7% to 570,000. Lentil acres were down 25% to 375,000. Challenges facing pulse crops this year include diseases attacking roots. And, fungicide is expensive, said Kim Murray, a longtime pulse grower in northeast Montana.

Over the last decade, Montana has become the largest producer of the pulse crops by acreage.

“The history of pulses is that they started in the Palouse” in Washington state, Murray said. “Then, they moved up into Canada and Canada just exploded. They migrated down into North Dakota, which is where I got interested. Then, we started raising them in these four northeast counties and did a lot of work expanding markets and uses. You can do so many things with these.”

The biggest decline in a major cash crop as a percentage was in sugar beets. As expected, with American Crystal Sugar choosing to close its sugar plant in Sidney, expected beet acres fell to a record low 24,000 acres, or 54% of what was planted in 2021.

Spring weather conditions seem favorable. For the first time in three years, no part of Montana is in extreme drought.