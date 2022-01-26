Fatal crash on I-90 is the second this week in Big Horn County

A woman was killed and a toddler hospitalized in a single vehicle crash west of Hardin on Tuesday.

The woman, a 37-year-old from Garryowen, was driving a minivan east on Interstate 90 with a two-year-old girl as a passenger, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol. At around 6:15 p.m., near mile marker 477, the van went off the left side of the road and entered the median.

The minivan veered back onto the road, but the driver overcorrected and her vehicle went off the road to the right and overturned. The woman, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Crews transported the two-year-old girl to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings for treatment. Her current condition, and the extent of her injuries has yet to be made public.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, but drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors at this time.

Tuesday’s crash is the second fatal wreck along I-90 within Big Horn County this week. On Monday, a 79-year-old Hardin woman died when her SUV rolled across the interstate and into the oncoming lane, putting her vehicle in the path of a semi-truck.

