FBI identifies man being sought in investigation of Lodge Grass BIA shooting

The FBI has identified a man sought in connection with an incident Sunday morning in which a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer in Lodge Grass shot a man.

The officer sustained minor injuries and the man who was shot left the scene of the shooting on the Crow Indian Reservation and his condition was unknown, the FBI said Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday night, the FBI said it was looking for 36-year-old Darnell Lee Notafraid. Notafraid was described in an FBI announcement as an enrolled member of the Crow Tribe who stands at 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and tattoos on his chest, finger, left hand and right arm, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Salt Lake City Office at 801-579-1400 or Crow Agency BIA Police dispatch at 406-638-2631.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.