FBI investigating Lodge Grass incident in which BIA officer shot man

The FBI is investigating after a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shot a man during an incident Sunday morning in Lodge Grass.

Some information about the incident was provided in a press release issued just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The man "left the scene and has not been located at this time," the press release says, adding that his condition is unknown.

The BIA officer received minor injuries, the FBI says.

Calling the incident "an officer-involved shooting," the FBI press release says the incident happened Sunday morning in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation. The press release does not provide further specifics about the place, time or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The BIA and Big Horn County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Sandra Yi Barker, a spokesperson for the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office, wrote by email that because the investigation is ongoing no further information will be released at this time.

