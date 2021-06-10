FBI offering reward for woman suspected of drug trafficking on reservation

The FBI is offering a reward for a woman wanted in connection to opioid and meth circulation on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

Marlina Nannett Martinez, 23, was indicted on three counts by a grand jury in Great Falls in April of this year. Martinez allegedly possessed oxycodone, fentanyl and meth while living in the Wolf Point area, according to charging documents, which she intended to distribute between October and November 2020.

The FBI is offering $2,500 for information leading to her arrest and conviction, according to a statement released Thursday. Martinez stands 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

A warrant was issued for her arrest the same day her indictment was filed. Prosecutors motioned for the FBI to turn to the public for assistance after the agents with the bureau could not find Martinez after two months, documents say.

A second defendant, Khalil Lajuan Lyons, was named in charging documents filed in April. Officers arrested Lyons, a 19-year-old from Michigan, shortly after his indictment. Following an initial plea of not guilty, Lyons and U.S. attorneys reached an agreement in which he pleaded guilty to possessing opioids with the intent to distribute. He will be sentenced in September.