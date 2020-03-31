Federal aid on way to Montana tribes; reservations ramp up response to COVID-19

“If visitors from other counties and other states where there are more cases of COVID-19 continue to come to our county, it is likely that the novel coronavirus will spread faster here than if these visitors stayed home,” the release states.

The county aligned the request with the two reservations' stay-at-home orders, noting that the county's health care could be overwhelmed if COVID-19 spreads in the community.

"Big Horn County is extremely limited in medical resources; many of our residents live below the poverty line and face barriers to accessing medical care. Our two hospitals struggle to keep adequate staff in normal times and we have no intensive care units in our County," the release states.

The Crow-Northern Cheyenne Hospital, which is run by Indian Health Service and serves both reservations, has 24 beds in the hospital, according to Indian Health Service.

While the federal funds have been allocated to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment, many IHS facilities in Montana are ill-equipped to deal with an influx of patients lacking resources and beds to house patients.

Officials have said that testing is available at clinics and hospitals while viral collection supplies and personal protective equipment last.