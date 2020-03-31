Federal aid on way to Montana tribes; reservations ramp up response to COVID-19

While most of the aid from the federal stimulus bill signed Friday hasn't yet been allocated, tribes in Montana are set to receive almost $8 million in housing funds and a slice of a $10 billion stimulus package to help with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CARES Act, signed on Friday by President Donald Trump, lays out $10 billion of relief that will go to tribes and tribal organizations.
Of that money $8 billion in emergency funds will be disturbed to help tribal governments, enterprises and businesses recover from the fallout of COVID-19 as many tribes across Montana have had to close non-essential businesses, and ask tribal members to stay home.
In Montana, tribes will receive almost $8 million in housing relief, through the Indian Housing Block Grant, according to a press release from Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).
The Indian Housing Block Grant provides affordable housing activities on reservations. Each tribe will receive:
- $750,004 for Crow Nation.
- $1.3 million for Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes.
- $1.9 million for Blackfeet Nation.
- $767,992 for Chippewa Cree Tribe.
- $603,669 for Fort Belknap Indian Community.
- $884,873 for Northern Cheyenne Tribe.
- $1.4 million for Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
The Great Falls Tribune reported that the Little Shell Tribe will receive $613,760 through the Indian Housing Block Grant.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs will receive $453 million to help fund essential tribal government programs, like public safety. The Bureau of Indian Education will receive almost $70 million, and $100 million will go to the USDA’s Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.
Under the CARES Act, the Indian Health Service will also receive $1 billion in aid to go to COVID-19 relief.
The $1 billion in aid adds to $214 million in aid the IHS received mid-March.
The CDC allocated $80 million to IHS for tribes, tribal organizations, and Urban Indian Organizations on March 20. A few days prior the IHS got $134 million from the Families First Care Act.
Of that money, IHS announced it will use $70 million to purchase more personal protective gear, and $64 million will go to COVID-19 testing, according to a press release.
About $450 million of IHS $1 billion in aid from the federal stimulus package is also available to tribes who run their own health care operations through a self-determination contract with the IHS.
IHS did not respond to a request for comment by press deadline.
Federal aid comes as many tribes in Montana have begun to enact their own preventative measures to protect against COVID-19 including shutting down tribal programs, enacting curfews and shuttering non-essential businesses.
In Eastern Montana both the Northern Cheyenne and Crow declared states of emergencies, enacted curfews, and on Saturday initiated stay-at-home orders for the two reservations.
The Crow Tribe is also deterring non-residential travel onto the reservation through three checkpoints in an attempt to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
Neither reservation has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
Other reservations across Montana have implemented similar measures. The Rocky Boy Indian Reservation enacted a curfew and has set up checkpoints to discourage non-local travelers without a valid travel reason from entering the reservation’s borders.
On Monday Big Horn County issued a press release from the Public Health Department asking non-residents to stay away from the county for recreational purposes. The Crow Reservation and parts of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation lay within the county's borders.
“If visitors from other counties and other states where there are more cases of COVID-19 continue to come to our county, it is likely that the novel coronavirus will spread faster here than if these visitors stayed home,” the release states.
The county aligned the request with the two reservations' stay-at-home orders, noting that the county's health care could be overwhelmed if COVID-19 spreads in the community.
"Big Horn County is extremely limited in medical resources; many of our residents live below the poverty line and face barriers to accessing medical care. Our two hospitals struggle to keep adequate staff in normal times and we have no intensive care units in our County," the release states.
The Crow-Northern Cheyenne Hospital, which is run by Indian Health Service and serves both reservations, has 24 beds in the hospital, according to Indian Health Service.
While the federal funds have been allocated to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment, many IHS facilities in Montana are ill-equipped to deal with an influx of patients lacking resources and beds to house patients.
Officials have said that testing is available at clinics and hospitals while viral collection supplies and personal protective equipment last.
IHS chief medical officer Dr. Michael Toedt said during a mid-March press briefing that IHS was also suffering from a nationwide shortage of PPE supplies and equipment.
Across all IHS facilities there are 1,254 hospital beds and 33 intensive care units, Toedt said.
On Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations there has been some testing done for symptomatic people, but it’s mostly been reserved for those showing symptoms and met the CDC’s requirement for testing, said Jack Old Horn. Old Horn is the public information officer for the newly established Crow Incident Response Team.
In the Billings area of IHS, which encompasses IHS facilities in Montana and on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, the IHS has conducted 175 tests as of Sunday.
Two had come back as positive, 134 had come back as negative and 39 were pending results. IHS a media inquiry regarding the location of the two confirmed cases.
As of Monday evening, Montana had seen 177 cases and four deaths.
