Federal MMIP cold case office opens in Billings

Native Americans are also nearly four times more likely to be victims of homicide than the state's general population.

In the U.S. there are more than 1400 unsolved Indigenous missing person cases, according to the Department of the Interior.

High-profile cases and increased awareness of the high number of missing people led to the creation of a statewide task force in Montana in 2019.

The task force is working to identify barriers to local, state, federal and tribal agencies working together on missing persons cases, and hear feedback from tribal communities before issuing a report to the legislature this September.

The federal task force aims to collect and manage data across jurisdictions; establish protocols cases; improve the response to investigative challenges; and provide clarity on the roles, authorities and jurisdiction for those involved.

Both Daines and Tester expressed gratitude and relief in written statements at the creation of the office.

"As these offices are stood up, we will be better positioned to resolve these cold cases for the victims and their families," said Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.