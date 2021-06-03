Feds approve expansion of North Dakota natural gas pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. — Federal regulators have approved a natural gas pipeline in western North Dakota, a move state officials believe will help curb the wasteful flaring of excess gas and increase state tax revenues by millions of dollars annually by allowing more oil drilling in the area.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission officials this week approved a certificate of public convenience and necessity for Williston Basin Interstate Pipeline's North Bakken Expansion project.

The company, a subsidiary of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group Inc. said the expansion would add 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to a pipeline network.

The company said the project includes construction of about 62 miles beginning in Tioga of 24-inch natural gas pipeline and 20 miles of 12-inch pipe, a new compressor station and additional infrastructure. The company said the project's cost is $260 million and would employ up to 450 people during construction.

The project, which would traverse four western North Dakota counties, would be completed late this year or early next, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said.

The line would connect to the Northern Border Pipeline south of Watford City, where the gas would be sent to Iowa, Chicago and other markets, Kringstad said.