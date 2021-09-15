Feds consider re-listing wolf as state hunts start

“It’s not a matter of if but when a whole lot of wolves will be killed,” said Sarah McMillan of WildEarth Guardians, one of the groups that successfully petitioned FWS for the status review. “We’re looking at losing 1,800 wolves in Montana and Idaho alone. We’re going back to the scary folklore days when wolves would kill our babies. This resulting vendetta against wolves is not connected to anything real.”

McMillan was frustrated that FWS didn’t act faster to reconsider wolves’ status given the impending changes in hunting and trapping rules, she said. Rather than reinstating protections on an emergency basis, the service opted to take a year to study the situation and gather public comment.

WildEarth Guardians, Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society Legislative Fund and Sierra Club filed two separate petitions to FWS asking for the status review in the Rocky Mountain states and also throughout the West. McMillan said the larger scope stemmed from the fact that new wolf packs appearing in Washington, Oregon, California and Colorado depended on dispersing wolves from Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.