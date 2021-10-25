 Skip to main content
Feds investigate shooting death by tribal police officer
Federal authorities are investigating the shooting death of a motorist by a Fort Belknap Tribal Police officer on Saturday.

"We reached out to the FBI, but they weren't releasing any more information at this time," a spokeswoman for the tribe said on Monday.

She would only confirm that the shooting is still under investigation.

The Fort Belknap tribal police officer fired after the driver reportedly exhibited a weapon following a pursuit near the town of Hays, according to a tribal press statement.

The officer had tried to conduct a traffic stop Saturday morning, but the driver refused, resulting in a pursuit, the statement said.

When the pursuit ended, the driver was uncooperative and displayed a weapon, resulting in the officer fatally shooting the victim, the tribe said. The victim's name has not been released.

The FBI is leading the investigation because it happened on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, ABC Fox Montana reported.

