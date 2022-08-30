Feeding Grand Teton bears prompt traffic warnings

Bears have begun to gather within the Moose-Wilson Corridor in Grand Teton National Park to forage on seasonally abundant natural foods, prompting concern by park officials.

The Moose-Wilson Corridor is dominated by hawthorn and chokecherry shrubs which produce berries that are an important food source for bears who are beginning to enter hyperphagia, a time when bears increase their feeding to gain fat reserves necessary for hibernation. Berry production along the Moose-Wilson Road has been significant this year, which presents an abundant natural food source for bears and other wildlife.

To provide bears access to these important food resources, park staff uses a management strategy tailored to the uniqueness of the Moose-Wilson Road. Short viewing distances, dense vegetation, and the narrow road prevent a typical way to view bears. To lessen the potential for human-bear conflicts, all visitors are asked to view bears from their vehicle as they drive along the roadway. These viewing zones are clearly identified with signs.

If you are planning to drive the Moose-Wilson Road, follow these guidelines to protect natural bear movements and practice safe wildlife viewing:

• Follow direction from park staff managing bear viewing along the roadway.

• Where posted, remain in your vehicle. Observe bears as you drive by slowly.

• In many areas, parking is restricted. Please respect all no-parking zones.

• Slow down. Bears frequently cross the roadway.

• Be patient. Help the Park Service provide exceptional bear viewing opportunities for everyone.

If bear activity increases, the Moose-Wilson Road may be temporarily closed to public access to protect black and grizzly bears.

Federal regulations require visitors to stay at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves and 25 yards (23 meters) from all other wildlife. Learn more about bears, safe bear viewing, and how to properly use bear spray at go.nps.gov/tetonbears. Please report bear sightings within the park to the nearest visitor center.