Fencing program helps build tolerance for roaming bison

Keeping bison separated from homeowners can help increase tolerance for the big, shaggy mammals.

To that end, four conservation groups have worked together for 10 years to help offset the cost of bison-proof fencing in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. So far the groups have facilitated the construction of fences on 55 properties, an investment of more than $50,000 in coexistence.

"As bison return to portions of their historic range, simple solutions like putting up a fence can help avoid unnecessary conflicts and go a long way in helping communities accept these animals’ presence on the landscape,” said Shana Drimal, wildlife program associate for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. “A small investment up front can ensure successful coexistence with bison and peace of mind for landowners for years to come."

The Yellowstone Bison Coexistence Program began in 2011 as a way to increase tolerance for wild bison so they may one day be managed like other wildlife in Montana when roaming outside of Yellowstone National Park.