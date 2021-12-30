FERC outlines measures for NWE to prevent future Hebgen Lake Dam problems

NorthWestern Energy should have alarms installed to alert the company when flows downstream of Hebgen Dam drop dangerously low and ought to consider installing a camera at the dam toe “for remote verification of any flow deviation.”

These and other recommendations were sent to the Montana company in a letter dated Dec. 23 from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The letter was a follow-up to NorthWestern Energy’s incident report to FERC detailing a spillway gate failure at Hebgen Lake Dam on Nov. 30 that resulted in a steep drop in water releases to the Madison River.

FERC is the agency responsible for dam licensing. The letter was written by the agency’s regional engineer based in Portland.

It was around 2 a.m. on Nov. 30 when a coupling failed on a gate stem on the dam, the energy company has reported. The gate disconnected from its drive and fell a foot downward, reducing flows into the river from 648 cubic feet per second to 278 cfs in 15 minutes, a 57% reduction. Within 24 hours the water had dropped to 216 cfs, a 67% reduction, which equated to a 0.76-foot drop in water elevation.