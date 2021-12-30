FERC outlines measures for NWE to prevent future Hebgen Lake Dam problems

NorthWestern Energy should have alarms installed to alert the company when flows downstream of Hebgen Dam drop dangerously low and ought to consider installing a camera at the dam toe “for remote verification of any flow deviation.”
These and other recommendations were sent to the Montana company in a letter dated Dec. 23 from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The letter was a follow-up to NorthWestern Energy’s incident report to FERC detailing a spillway gate failure at Hebgen Lake Dam on Nov. 30 that resulted in a steep drop in water releases to the Madison River.
FERC is the agency responsible for dam licensing. The letter was written by the agency’s regional engineer based in Portland.
It was around 2 a.m. on Nov. 30 when a coupling failed on a gate stem on the dam, the energy company has reported. The gate disconnected from its drive and fell a foot downward, reducing flows into the river from 648 cubic feet per second to 278 cfs in 15 minutes, a 57% reduction. Within 24 hours the water had dropped to 216 cfs, a 67% reduction, which equated to a 0.76-foot drop in water elevation.
As required by FERC, however, even these low flows were above the required minimum of 150 cfs immediately below the dam. By 2:30 p.m. the water had dwindled to 395 cfs at the Kirby Ranch USGS river gauge. Under its license, flows at Kirby Ranch are supposed to be maintained at no less than 600 cfs. It wasn’t until Dec. 2 at 7:15 p.m. that flows hit that rate again after the broken spillway gate had been fixed around midnight the previous day.
Immediately downstream of the dam, fish were stranded by the quick drawdown and died. Brown trout eggs laid in stream gravels earlier in the fall may have also been dewatered long enough to perish. NorthWestern was notified about the low flows by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks who was contacted by a Madison River angler. The angler’s attempts to contact NorthWestern directly were unsuccessful.
The FERC letter notified NorthWestern that the company’s “Root Cause Analysis” of the gate failure should include:
• In addition to an alarm at the stream gauge closest to the dam, NorthWestern should develop a process for its staff to “quickly verify conditions following an alarm.”
• “Identify options for potential gate operation redundancies or backup release sources to maintain required minimum flows during periods of low reservoir levels. This may include an on-site rigging connection and increasing the gate lifting eye capacity so the gate may be operated with the chain falls hoist attachments.”
• Noting that “further permanent repairs are required due to installation difficulties,” FERC asked for notification of when NorthWestern plans to close the gate to “thread the replacement gate coupling an additional 1.5 inches and to ensure a proper fit for the coupler shaft key.”
• An evaluation of measures to prevent future incidents and unintended downstream flow reductions.
• Include measures to ensure than any future incidents be addressed in a more timely manner since the U.S. Geological Survey gauge noted the flow drop at 2:30 a.m. but the chief dam safety engineer wasn’t notified until 12:16 p.m., almost 10 hours later.
• “Consider whether additional gate position or intake instrumentation is necessary for incident detection and verification.”
It won’t be until after NorthWestern files its Root Cause Analysis that FERC will decide “whether this incident represents a violation of your license.” The analysis must be filed with 90 days of NorthWestern’s receipt of the FERC letter.