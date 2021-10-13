Fewer pronghorn hunters means lower harvest opening weekend

At the Big Timber check station, FWP wildlife biologists Justin Paugh and Shawn Stewart checked 175 hunters over the weekend, down from 300 two years ago. Those hunters had harvested 102 antelope, down from 162 in 2019 and the fewest since 2008. They also noticed reduced horn growth in older bucks and fewer young antelope than normal.

Paugh believes that lower hunter numbers and antelope harvest likely were due to reductions in the available antelope licenses this year north of Big Timber, and in central and Eastern Montana. While 32 of the people checked were hunting birds and most had a couple of birds, they reported reduced bird cover in many areas.

Over the weekend, 131 hunters stopped at the Billings Heights check station, down from 162 in 2019. They checked 59 antelope compared to 83 last year. FWP wildlife biologist Megan O’Reilly said the checked harvest was predominantly animals at least 4 years old, likely because of multiple recent years of poor fawn recruitment.

Twenty four bird hunters were among those who stopped at the Billings check station. They had a mix of waterfowl, pheasants and one sandhill crane. Many of those hunters reported low numbers of pheasants in the field.

Hunters are reminded that they must stop at any check station they pass while hunting, whether or not they have harvested game. Check stations primarily are intended for biologists to gather statistical information about animals and hunters.

