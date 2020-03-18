Fierce winter storm heading for Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado

Fierce winter storm heading for Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado

{{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wintry weather is about to make a comeback to the high plains and Rocky Mountains.

Forecasters expect heavy snow and strong winds across much of eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday.

They predict a nasty mix for driving - at least a few inches of snow along with ice and gusts over 40 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for all of southeast Wyoming and the western third of Nebraska.

Forecasters expect a foot of snow or more in the mountains of northern Colorado and a wintry mix elsewhere in the three-state region.

The storm will let up Friday but temperatures will remain below freezing until the weekend.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News