Final primary results for U.S. House
topical

Final primary results for U.S. House

From the Complete coverage: 2020 Montana primary election series
{{featured_button_text}}

Democrat Kathleen Williams and Matt Rosendale easily advanced Tuesday to the general election for U.S. House. 

The final returns, unavailable by print deadline Tuesday. were as follows:

Williams, a conservationist and former state legislator from Bozeman, won with 133,003 votes, or 89%. Tom Winter, a recent University of Montana graduate and clean energy advocate from Missoula, received 15,633 votes.

In a crowded Republican race, Rosendale was leading five candidates with 104,287 votes, or 48%. Rosendale is currently Montana state auditor. Corey Stapleton, Montana's current secretary of state, was second with 71,593. Deb Lamm was third with 14,418. The remaining three finished in this order: Joe Dooling, 13,689 votes; Mark McGinley, 7,790 votes; John Evankovich, 3,965 votes.

Rosendale, Williams

Matt Rosendale, Kathleen Williams
