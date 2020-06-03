Final primary results for U.S. House

Democrat Kathleen Williams and Matt Rosendale easily advanced Tuesday to the general election for U.S. House.
The final returns, unavailable by print deadline Tuesday. were as follows:
Williams, a conservationist and former state legislator from Bozeman, won with 133,003 votes, or 89%. Tom Winter, a recent University of Montana graduate and clean energy advocate from Missoula, received 15,633 votes.
In a crowded Republican race, Rosendale was leading five candidates with 104,287 votes, or 48%. Rosendale is currently Montana state auditor. Corey Stapleton, Montana's current secretary of state, was second with 71,593. Deb Lamm was third with 14,418. The remaining three finished in this order: Joe Dooling, 13,689 votes; Mark McGinley, 7,790 votes; John Evankovich, 3,965 votes.
