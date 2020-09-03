Fire crews continue battling Huff fire near Jordan as residents return home

JORDAN — A crew of firefighters met on the dirt road leading north out of Jordan Thursday morning, where a blanket of soot covered pasture land.
About a dozen members of the Baker Fire Department, West Glendive Fire Department and Richmond County Fire met in a circle to be briefed. They had one property burned by the Huff fire the previous day to check for hot spots. The single-story house on the property stood untouched, but a corral and wooden fence just yards away still smoldered.
“We want to focus on keeping the structures protected…We’ve only got the one property to look after, but the owner lost just about everything,” said Baker Fire Chief Tom Bruha before the crews broke off in fire engines and pump trucks.
As the fire circled Jordan late Wednesday afternoon, power was cut off to the small town and residents were ordered to evacuate. The tiny unincorporated town of Cohagen, about 20 miles south of Jordan, was evacuated at about 6 p.m.
Bruha said his crew arrived Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., after answering the call for mutual aid from Garfield County, and worked through midnight. After spending the night in the city park, they mobilized once again at 6 a.m.
Engines and pickups with water pumps in their beds still crossed through Jordan by the time Bruha and his team started monitoring the burned pasture, gassing up and heading south, east and north out of town. The soot masks worn by ranchers and firefighters through the night had been washed by the time Garfield County Fire Warden Ray a headed Thursday’s incident briefing.
Ann Miller, the DES coordinator for Garfield County, said the priority for crews Thursday would be to halt any spread of the fire, and watch for any flareups within the perimeter of what was scorched yesterday. During the night, she said, the fire hadn’t gained much ground in its spread to the south and east of Jordan.
“If you drew a half-circle around the town of Jordan, with the curved part on its eastern side, we’ve got small fingers spreading all around that curve that we’re working to control,” she said.
As of 8:30 a.m., officials could not provide an estimate of the acreage that had been burned or how much of the fire was contained. Miller said although the weather for the day is expected to be drier, the 50 mph winds that drove the fire Wednesday should have calmed down.
Meteorologist Brandon Bigelbach, with the National Weather Service station in Glasgow, said winds are expected to reach a high of 10 mph by the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.
“It’s going to be immensely different from yesterday, as far as the wind goes, and firefighters should hopefully have a much easier time,” he said.
While the fire had torn through farmland and ranches, with livestock set loose on the road in some areas, Miller said that no homes had been destroyed. Only one unoccupied structure, she said, had been burned.
“Right now, we’re working on putting together a more dedicated structural group. We have plenty of people working the perimeter and watching for flare-ups, but we want to have crews helping out with the homes within that perimeter,” she said.
Locals are encouraged to report any flare-ups to Fire Warden Hageman at (406) 977-9705, or contact Miller at (406) 853-3610.
There are currently no road closures in place.
