Fire crews continue battling Huff fire near Jordan as residents return home

Ann Miller, the DES coordinator for Garfield County, said the priority for crews Thursday would be to halt any spread of the fire, and watch for any flareups within the perimeter of what was scorched yesterday. During the night, she said, the fire hadn’t gained much ground in its spread to the south and east of Jordan.

“If you drew a half-circle around the town of Jordan, with the curved part on its eastern side, we’ve got small fingers spreading all around that curve that we’re working to control,” she said.

As of 8:30 a.m., officials could not provide an estimate of the acreage that had been burned or how much of the fire was contained. Miller said although the weather for the day is expected to be drier, the 50 mph winds that drove the fire Wednesday should have calmed down.

Meteorologist Brandon Bigelbach, with the National Weather Service station in Glasgow, said winds are expected to reach a high of 10 mph by the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.

“It’s going to be immensely different from yesterday, as far as the wind goes, and firefighters should hopefully have a much easier time,” he said.