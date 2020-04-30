Fire danger very high or high in most North Dakota counties

Fire danger very high or high in most North Dakota counties

{{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Forest Service says the fire danger in most counties across the state is very high or high.

The rating is a forecast of the potential for non-agricultural grasslands to catch fire. Many burn bans have been issued across North Dakota because of the conditions.

The rating was very high or high in all but five of North Dakota's 53 counties.

In 2019, 6,302 acres were burned by wildfires in the state. Of those 484 wildfires, 463 were caused by humans and were preventable. Leading causes of preventable wildfires were debris burning, equipment use and smoking.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News