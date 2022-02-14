 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire destroys commercial-residential building in Glendive

GLENDIVE — A weekend fire destroyed a building in downtown Glendive in eastern Montana, the Glendive Fire Department said Monday.

Crews responded to the Ponderosa building at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, the department said in a social media post.

The building has apartments on the top floor and commercial space on the main floor. The residents were safely evacuated, firefighters said.

The department tells KULR-TV that the roof collapsed and the building is a total loss. Neighboring buildings had smoke and water damage.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, the department said.

