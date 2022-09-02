Fire destroys home and 2 structures south of Roundup

A fire in the Hay Coulee and Stampede Road area south of Roundup destroyed a home Friday. Also destroyed on the property were a cabin and an outbuilding, said fire officials.

The fire apparently started in the home and there were no reported injuries, said Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnick.

By about 2:30 p.m., the fire had grown to about 20 acres and members of the sheriff’s office were warning residents in the area of a possible evacuation. Vehicles lined the road along hay Coulee for several hours as residents waited for word of the fire's spread.

Helicopters worked for several hours dropping water on the fire and crews built a dozer line around the blaze. By about 5 p.m., the helicopters dropped their last buckets of water and the fire was being mopped up, said fire officials.

Last year, fires including one that started in January, burned more than 27,000 acres and there were forced evacuations of dozens of homes. In 2020, the Bobcat fire in Musselshell County destroyed 14 homes and burned 30,000 acres.